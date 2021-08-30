How Texas rescue groups are helping with Hurricane Ida

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISIANA (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the state would be deploying resources and personnel to Louisiana, saying “when neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger.”

The governor’s office said it would be sending a helicopter with crew members, 132 firefighters, 30 fire trucks, plus the Texas A&M Task Force One to provide search and rescue.

In addition to state resources, several nonprofits already have boots on the ground in Louisiana. CrowdSource Rescue, a Houston-based group that formed after Hurricane Harvey, has at least 125 volunteers who have already saved more than 250 people.

Matthew Marchetti, the founder of CrowdSource Rescue, said it’s been “all hands on deck.”

“We work alongside emergency management. And they’ll tell you themselves, you kind of need both sides,” he said. “We can move a lot faster and a lot quicker…so while the larger engines of response are gearing up, we’re already there and then they can take over.”

Another nonprofit, the Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR), deployed resources to Louisiana and southern Mississippi including — six rescue boats, two high clearance vehicles, and 28 volunteers to aid in the aftermath.

The organization’s president Justin McInnis said, “Although TEXSAR’s mission is Texas centered, when a disaster strikes this close to home, without a doubt we will make ourselves available and do what we can to help our neighbors.”

The governor’s office said it “will continue to review any additional EMAC requests from the State of Louisiana to provide additional response and recovery assets that may be needed.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

82°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

78°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eden

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.