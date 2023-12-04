ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Police in Virginia are investigating an explosion at a house where a man allegedly discharged a flare gun inside the residence.

The Arlington County Police Department said officers were trying to serve a search warrant at the home in Arlington, a suburb of Washington, D.C., on Monday.

The suspect fired several shots inside the home and an explosion happened, according to authorities. A massive boom was heard in the area just after 8:20 p.m.

Power was knocked out in the immediate area and flames could be seen shooting in the air from a nearby street. Stretchers were also seen near the house.

Some officers had minor injuries but did not need to go to a hospital for treatment.

Carla Rodriguez, who lives in the area, said she could hear the explosion more than 2 miles away and came to scene, which was roped off blocks away, to see what was happening.

“I actually thought a plane exploded,” she told the Associated Press.

Police are still investigating the explosion.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.