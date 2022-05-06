SAN ANGELO, Texas — National Military Spouse Appreciation Day is celebrated on the Friday before Mother’s day. H-E-B Partners handed out 4,500 floral bouquets to military spouses at military bases and community events across Texas to show their support.

This effort is part of H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation program, which was created to support, honor, and provide employment opportunities to military service members and their families. H-E-B has hired thousands of veterans and active-duty service members, including their family members.

In addition to this H-E-B hosts, an annual donation campaign to raise funds for Military families to put towards the homes and other military-serving non-profits, including the Military Child Education Coalition, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and the United Service Organizations.

The program has given more than $10 million to support dozens of military-based nonprofits in Texas as well as efforts that provide mortgage-free homes to severely wounded Veterans.