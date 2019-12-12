Greece: Lawmakers back plan to ax massive bad-loan backlog

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- A federal judge on Thursday ordered the federal government to give the defendants a federal hydrology study in a federal lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice over whether the building of a private border wall on private land in South Texas violates an international water treaty with Mexico.

During a Thursday hearing, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane also scheduled another hearing for Dec. 19 and said he will issue a revised temporary restraining order on Friday that further limits deep digging on the private land on the riverbanks of the Rio Grande.