HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man wanted in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta, and a sheriff’s deputy and a police officer were hurt during the attempt to take the suspect into custody, an official said.

Henry County Sheriff’s spokesperson Syntonnia Moore said suspect Andre Longmore was fatally shot during a widespread search for the 40-year-old man. The manhunt began shortly after the shootings Saturday morning in a subdivision of Hampton, a community south of Georgia’s main city.

Moore said law enforcement shot and killed Longmore on Sunday in a nearby area of Clayton County. Moore added that a Henry County sheriff’s deputy and a Clayton County police officer were injured during the attempt to arrest Longmore.

Moore said she had no update on the condition of either officer.

Developing