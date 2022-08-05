COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations announced Friday a former detention officer has been charged with second-degree rape of a female inmate.

Kevin Buttler mugshot, courtesy OSBI

Kevin Warren Buttler, 48, was arrested on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after a female inmate reported being sexually violated by the former detention officer.

OSBI officials said the investigation began at the request of the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office on July 25, 2022, after the inmate reported the incident to jail staff the day before.

According to authorities, the inmate said Buttler came into her cell to deliver lunch. While inside her cell, he unzipped his pants and pulled out his genitals.

Investigators said Buttler motioned for the female to perform a sex act on him. She said she was performing a sexual act for about five seconds when Buttler heard a noise and zipped up his pants.

The inmate said her cellmate was present during the incident.



Buttler was questioned by OSBI Special Agents on August 4, 2022 at the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office. After being interviewed, he was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of Second Degree Rape.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.