Fans mark 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Beatles fans around the world are expected to pay tribute to John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his death Tuesday.
The rock star and former Beatle was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by an apparently deranged fan on Dec. 8, 1980.
Lennon was a founding member of The Beatles and went on to have solo success with hits like “Imagine” and “(Just Like) Starting Over”.
The man who killed Lennon, Mark David Chapman, is still behind bars. He lost his 11th bid for parole earlier this year.
More Stories for you
• San Angelo Symphony offering digital holiday concert access from home
SAN ANGELO, Texas – You can hear the sounds of the season from the safety of your own home. Due to the ongoing…
• How you can help during the holidays: Volunteer at the Wesley Trinity Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and stock Blessing Boxes
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many San Angeloans will be struggling over the holidays. The need has even increased due to the …
• City reports 113 new positive cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths for December 7, 2020
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four additional patients from c…
• Fort to host Christmas concert at stables
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Community Band will hold a free Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 3 p.m. to…
• Angelo State’s Education Faculty wins International Exemplary Course Award
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Ashley Atwood, Dr. Lesley Casarez and Dr. Audrey Heron of the Angelo State University curriculum…
• Get off the Naughty List in the Cano’s Diamond Holiday Heroes Blood Drive
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Get off the Naughty List (Santa Certified) when you donate at the Shannon Medical Center Blood…