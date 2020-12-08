Fans mark 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Beatles fans around the world are expected to pay tribute to John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his death Tuesday.

The rock star and former Beatle was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by an apparently deranged fan on Dec. 8, 1980.

Lennon was a founding member of The Beatles and went on to have solo success with hits like “Imagine” and “(Just Like) Starting Over”.

2nd April 1969: Singer, songwriter and guitarist John Lennon (1940 – 1980) of The Beatles, at a press conference at Heathrow airport on his return from honeymoon with Yoko Ono. (Photo by George Stroud/Express/Getty Images)

December 1980: A man and woman among the crowd in Central Park, New York, who have gathered to mourn the death of John Lennon. The man holds a picture of Lennon and Yoko Ono in bed during one of their ‘love-in’ peace protests. (Photo by Luiz Alberto/Keystone/Getty Images)

December 1980: Fans of John Lennon holding a vigil after he was shot dead by a fan on December 8th at his home in New York. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The hearse carrying the body of slain British musician John Lennon parked outside the Frank E. Campbell funeral home, New York City, December 1980 (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images).

383070 07: Slain musician John Lennon is remembered with words written in snow on the 20th anniversary of his murder December 8, 2000 outside Lennon”s former home at the Dakota apartments in New York City. The Ex-Beatle was murdered outside the building by Mark David Chapman. Hundreds of fans gathered for a candlelight vigil in Strawberry Fields cross the street, an area dedicated to the memory of the slain musician. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: A fan of the late John Lennon places a pin a top the “Strawberry Fields” tile mosaic in Central Park, which was created in tribute to the musician, to mark the 35-year anniversary of his death on December 8, 2015 in New York City. Lennon was shot and killed by a gunman outside his apartment in the nearby Dakota building. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

379939 03: Fans light 60 candles around John Lennon’s Walk of Fame star October 9, 2000 outside the Capitol Records Tower Building in Hollywood, CA in celebration of what would have been the slain Beatle’s 60th birthday. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

The man who killed Lennon, Mark David Chapman, is still behind bars. He lost his 11th bid for parole earlier this year.

More Stories for you

• San Angelo Symphony offering digital holiday concert access from home

SAN ANGELO, Texas – You can hear the sounds of the season from the safety of your own home. Due to the ongoing…

• How you can help during the holidays: Volunteer at the Wesley Trinity Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and stock Blessing Boxes

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many San Angeloans will be struggling over the holidays. The need has even increased due to the …

• City reports 113 new positive cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths for December 7, 2020

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of four additional patients from c…

• Fort to host Christmas concert at stables

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Community Band will hold a free Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 3 p.m. to…

• Angelo State’s Education Faculty wins International Exemplary Course Award

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Ashley Atwood, Dr. Lesley Casarez and Dr. Audrey Heron of the Angelo State University curriculum…

• Get off the Naughty List in the Cano’s Diamond Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Get off the Naughty List (Santa Certified) when you donate at the Shannon Medical Center Blood…