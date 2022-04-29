RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An environmental review on SpaceX by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been delayed once again.

The FAA was scheduled to release their final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) on SpaceX’s operations near Boca Chica on Friday. However, the agency stated they are delaying this release until May 31.

“The FAA is finalizing the review of the Final PEA, including responding to comments and ensuring consistency with SpaceX’s licensing application,” reads a SpaceX Boca Chica info sheet on the FAA’s website.

SpaceX requires clearance from the FAA to continue conducting test launches and further activity at the Boca Chica facility.

The FAA began its environmental review of SpaceX in November 2020. The draft PEA was released in September 2021, but the final report has been delayed from Dec. 2021 to February to March and now once again in April to May.

The draft PEA was open to public comment after its release and has garnered thousands of responses. For more information on the FAA’s SpaceX PEA, visit here.