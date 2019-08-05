Explosion at Russian ammunition dump injures at least 4

MOSCOW (AP) — An explosion at a Russian military base in Siberia set off fires, injured at least four people and prompted widespread evacuations of residents in the surrounding area Monday, authorities said.

The explosion happened in an ammunition depot at the base, located 10 kilometers from the city of Achinsk in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region.

Emergency personnel were evacuating residents within 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) of the blast site “to ensure the security of the population of the settlements located near the depots,” local authorities said.

About 1,000 people had left settlements near the base by mid-afternoon. Achinsk Mayor Ilay Akhmetov said the city’s 100,000 residents were being prepared for evacuation.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the storage site that exploded held “gunpowder charges for artillery shells.”

The state-run TASS news agency quoted an anonymous source saying the depot held up to 40,000 artillery shells for tank guns.

Ammunition depot explosions are not unusual in Russia. After the most recent incident in May 2018, a fire raged for almost a week before water drops from military aircraft and helicopters helped put out the blaze.

This story has been corrected to show the previous depot explosion was in 2018, not 2019.