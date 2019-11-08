Driver unknowingly drags body for miles in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating a pedestrian fatality in the 100 block of Warwood Avenue and West Virginia State Route 2. At 6:36 a.m., on Thursday, November 7, 2019, officers were dispatched for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, but when officers arrived, a victim could not be located.

Shortly after, a second 911 call was made at the Interstate 70 Washington Avenue eastbound exit ramp for a vehicle that appeared to be dragging a body. Further investigation led police to believe the woman was hit by a pickup truck in Warwood and then dragged by a second vehicle to the Washington Avenue area.

Wheeling Police have identified the victim in today’s dragged body incident as Michelle Lynn Czoka, 54 of Bridgeport, Ohio. A cause of death will be determined by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have located the drivers of both vehicles. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More will be posted as details become available.

