SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — The home of Theodor Geisel, better known to the world as “Dr. Seuss,” is up for sale for the first time in 75 years.

The longtime San Diegan did all of his most famous works from the apex of the 5,000-square-foot estate, high above the La Jolla coastline. With views stretching from Catalina to Tijuana, it’s not hard to understand where the writer got his inspiration.

The four-acre property is offered for sale at just under $19 million with the proceeds slated to benefit the University of California San Diego. The 5,004-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms, according to Redfin, and was built in 1950. It also features an attached garage and swimming pool.

The home will be auctioned off blindly on Aug. 17 with the final approval required by the UC regents.

“This is one that I think my adrenaline picks up every time I drive up the hill and think about the history here. And one thing that really captures my attention is that if you had every resource financially and could choose anywhere in the world to live, he chose to live here,” said Ryan McGovern, one of the agents representing the home.

Known to his neighbors simply as “Ted,” Geisel bought the property in 1948 and lived there until his death in 1991. The home was later donated to UCSD in 2018.

There are four separate pieces of property included in the blind auction, McGovern said.

