Coffee-Mate reveals ‘Cinnamon Toast Crunch’ and ‘Funfetti’ creamers

“Mornings just got WAY more fun!” According to Nestlé.

Nestlé’s Coffee-Mate is introducing two sweet new creamers based on Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and Funfetti cake mix.

PopSugar reports the cinnamon one tastes similar to the cinnamon-infused milk left in your bowl after you eat the famous cereal.

The Funfetti version “has notes of vanilla” and cake batter.

Look for them on shelves starting January 2020.

Do not bother looking at that nutrition label, however, because we all know these delicious flavors will be far from sugar-free.