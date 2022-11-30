HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A spill of lubrication in Louisiana has the attention of the U.S. Coast Guard, which is monitoring an “unknown quantity of oil in the water.”

On Wednesday, the Coast Guard monitored the response to the lubrication oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana, in waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

Louisiana wildlife personnel have rescued seven lubed-up pelicans from the site of the spill. Environmental assessments are still ongoing, federal officials said.

Federal pollution responders received a report Monday morning about “an unknown quantity of oil in the water in an industrial canal north of Choupique Island,” according to the Coast Guard.

On-scene investigators discovered that the discharge escaped from the secondary containment at Martin Energy Services, which closed the source of the spill.

However, the company estimated that approximately 3,500 gallons of used lubricant oil entered the water, Coast Guard officials stated.

An oil spill response team organization hired by Martin Energy Services, OMI Environmental Solutions, placed over 2,000 feet of boom and contained the oil spill along the banks of the Lake Charles Industrial Canal, officials said.

The Coast Guard temporarily halted traffic along the Intracoastal Waterway, which is used by commercial ships travelling between ports along the Gulf of Mexico. Fortunately, the Coast Guard determined during the initial assessment and cleanup that the Intracoastal Waterway has not impacted and the waterway was reopened to marine traffic.