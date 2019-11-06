Chile: president promotes minimum wage hike to quell unrest

by: Associated Press

A demonstrator waves a Chilean national flag while atop a truck during a protest against highway tolls, in Santiago, Chile,Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has proposed to Congress a 16% increase in the minimum wage while hundreds of cars traveled by caravan demanding a reduction in tolls. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s president is sending a bill to Congress that would raise the minimum salary, one of a series of measures to try to contain nearly three weeks of anti-government protests.

The bill seeks to guarantee a minimum wage of about $470 a month.

President Sebastian Piñera signed the measure Wednesday as demonstrations continued with hundreds of honking cars and trucks traveling by caravan near the capital to demand a reduction in tolls.

The unrest began last month over a hike to subway fares. But it has grown into a massive movement demanding a broad range of changes, including improved social services and greater equality.

Chile’s center-right government has responded with a host of proposed changes that must be approved by Congress.

