NEW YORK (WXIN) — More than 7,000 sets of pajamas are being recalled because they fail to meet federal flammability standards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves children’s 100% polyester fleece zip-up pajamas sold nationwide from January 2019 through September 2022.

The pajamas have a hood, two functional front pockets and ribbed wrist and ankle cuffs. They were sold in children’s sizes 2 through 14 in Black Bear, Moose on Red and Buffalo Plaid prints. The CPSC said the recalled pajamas can be identified by tracking numbers 1014970, 1015226, 1016019, 1016490, 1018791, or 1018936.

Recalled “Buffalo Plaid” pajamas (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled “Black Bears” pajamas (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled “Moose on Red” pajamas (Photo//CPSC)

While no injuries have been reported, the CPSC said the pajamas are being recalled because they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. The CPSC said in order to meet the standards, children’s sleepwear must be flame resistant and self-extinguish if a flame from a candle, match, lighter or similar item causes it to catch fire. The sleepwear must also be tight-fitting.

Anyone with the recalled pajamas is urged to take them away from children and cut them in half. They should send a photo of the destroyed pajamas to Hatley USA Inc. for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Hatley USA at 800-667-5823 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, by email at returns@hatley.com.