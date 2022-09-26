GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–According to Colorado Department of Transportation officials, Colorado is among the nation’s leaders in electric vehicle registrations—with around 64,000 electric vehicles on Colorado’s roadways.

Colorado’s goal is to have a massive 940,000 EV’s registered by the year 2030–but the state won’t reach that goal without investing in a lot of infrastructure to make sure people can get to their destination without running out of juice, and thanks to a grant from the Federal Highway Administration, CDOT is doing just that.

Some people are hesitant to get into an electric vehicle because of long charging times and “range anxiety,” but the chargers CDOT is installing are capable of fast charging. CDOT’s goal is to have fast-charging stations at least every 30 miles along Colorado’s highways, and they believe this $57 million grant is the answer to getting people into an electric vehicle.

To learn more about the NEVI program, click here.