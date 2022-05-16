Many of the victims and the alleged shooter in the attack that killed one person and left five others hurt at an Orange County church on Sunday were older people of Asian descent, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The person who died in the attack at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods has not been identified pending notification of their relatives, the OCSD said.

Those who were wounded are four Asian men and an Asian woman. The men are ages 66, 75, 82 and 92, and the woman is 86 years old, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect is an Asian man in his 60s, authorities said, and his identity is expected to be made public once he’s booked into the Orange County Jail.

The shooting spree was stopped by church congregants, who apparently hogtied the shooter with electrical cords until police arrived.