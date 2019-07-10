Buns sold at Walmart, Aldi, Sam’s and others recalled

THOMASVILLE, Georgia (WKBN) – Several varieties of buns sold across national grocery retailers are being voluntarily recalled.

The recall, issued by Flowers Foods, is due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced to the buns during the production process. Those plastic pieces could pose a choking hazard.

The products being recalled were distributed under several brand names in several states including Ohio. Recalled buns product description

If you purchased the product, throw it away or return it for a full refund. The buns should not be eaten.

No related injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.