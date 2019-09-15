British prime minister’s aide divides, but will he conquer?

LONDON (AP) — Some see Dominic Cummings as a strategic genius, while others call him a mayhem-loving anarchist. But everyone seems to have an opinion about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most powerful aide — dubbed “Boris’ brain” by some. He is an enigmatic backstage operator who shuns media attention yet has been played onscreen by “Sherlock” star Benedict Cumberbatch.

Since taking office two months ago, Johnson has made a series of bold moves: Promising Brexit “do or die,” dealing ruthlessly with party rebels and controversially suspending Parliament. Many see Cummings’ hand at work in the strategy, which has left Westminster shaken and the governing Conservatives divided.

Former Conservative Prime Minister John Major — not a fan — called Cummings a “political anarchist . who cares not a fig for the future of the party I have served.”