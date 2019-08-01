An emu is on the loose in North Carolina, and nobody can catch it

Have you seen this emu? It’s been spotted in Chatham and Orange Counties in North Carolina.

(CNN) – The skittish bird has been popping up in front yards throughout central North Carolina, and people are having trouble catching it.

The emu, dubbed ‘Eno’ by Orange County workers, has been on the lam for at least five weeks, traveling back and forth between Orange and Chatham counties. The feathery oddball is so fast that nobody has been able to capture it.

At the end of June, Orange County Animal Services first got calls about an emu on the loose, but every time it sends out staff to find the bird — which can run up to 30 miles an hour — it had already fled the scene, spokeswoman Tenille Fox said.

Eno was last spotted Tuesday, meandering in a pasture near the town of Hillsborough. However, by the time officials made it there, the emu had fled.

Two days earlier, the evasive bird was crossing a well-traveled road. A car stopped to watch the large bird which spooked it. Eno jumped on the roof of the vehicle before sprinting away again. The owner of the car did not report any damage, Fox said.

Emus typically weigh less than 120 pounds and stand between 5 and 6 feet tall, far smaller than their more menacing relatives, like the ostrich and cassowary, according to the San Diego Zoo.

The department has been plotting Eno’s path based on the handful of sightings, Fox said, and it appears that the bird is traveling north. If workers manage to track it down in an area with natural barriers or fencing, they hope to direct it to run towards a trailer and lock it in.

However, it is unlikely it will go that smoothly.

“Getting him is the hard part,” Fox said.

Eno has been too quick for officials to examine its condition, but it is clear that the bird is stressed after at least five weeks on the run, Fox said.

Eno looks cute and docile from afar, but Fox said residents should keep their distance.

A key question remains: How did a bird, indigenous to Australia, wind up in North Carolina? Emu farms are sparsely scattered across the state. No one has come forward to claim the animal since it was first sighted in June.

Fox said officials are hoping for a happy ending.

“This is not the first time we’ve had an animal evade us for a long period of time,” she said. “It’s just usually not an emu.”