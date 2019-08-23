An 8-year-old Colorado boy was attacked by a mountain lion

(CNN) – A mountain lion attacked and seriously injured an 8-year-old boy in a Colorado backyard, wildlife officials said Thursday.

The boy and his brother were playing outside on the trampoline Wednesday evening in Bailey, southwest of Denver, when the boy heard a friend calling him from the neighbor’s house, the Colorado Parks & Wildlife said in a news release.

The lion attacked the child, biting him on his head as he ran to visit the friend, officials said.

We can confirm this is a mountain lion attack on a young boy. Wildlife officers are searching the scene. A dog team has been called in to help search the area for the mountain lion & because of that Bailey residents are asked to please keep their pets indoors. — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 22, 2019

The boy’s brother ran inside and told his father something sounded off.

“The father rushed outside and found the mountain lion on top of his son. The mountain lion let go of the child as the father approached and took off running,” officials said.

The child was taken to the hospital, officials said.

Wildlife officers set a trap for the lion and deployed a team of dogs that searched for two hours but could not initially pick up the animal’s scent to track it.

Wildlife officers set a trap near the scene of the mountain lion attack in Bailey, Colo., Wednesday evening. A dog team was also used overnight trying to track down the mountain lion from the attack. Efforts are ongoing Thursday to locate the mountain lion. pic.twitter.com/OBWr2efQj2 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 22, 2019

A landowner near the attack reported his goat was missing and said he saw two mountain lions, on Thursday. Wildlife officers responded and found the two lions fitting the description of the lion that attacked the 8-year-old. Both animals were euthanized, wildlife officials said.

Officials will perform a necropsy on the lions and send them to a forensic lab in Wyoming for a DNA analysis.

The boy’s running likely triggered the lion’s “natural response to a prey animal running,” said Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb.

There have been 22 mountain lion attacks on humans in Colorado since 1990, including three fatalities, wildlife officials said. Three attacks have occurred this year including one on Aug. 10, northeast of Kremmling, wildlife officials said.