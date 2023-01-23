SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – America has an official rose garden, and you’re invited to help prune it on February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Don’t worry if you’ve never pruned roses before, either, because you’ll be trained by a Master Rosarian.

Claude Graves isn’t just any rose gardener. A Master Rosarian, he’s the Rose Consultant for the Dallas Arboretum, he also tests and evaluates roses in the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Earthkind Rose Research Project, the American Rose Center in Shreveport, and Chambersville Tree Farms. He’s also a retired engineer.

All you need to bring is yourself, a set of garden gloves and a pair of pruners. Groups and service organizations are more than welcome to help keep America’s Rose Garden gorgeous.

Lunch will be provided for all volunteers that register in advance. To register for the pruning party, simply contact Brandy Boudreau by calling (318) 532-5423. If you’re too shy or busy to talk on the phone, send her an email at brandy@rose.org

America’s Rose Garden features more than 7,000 rose bushes with 400 different types of roses and is located at 8877 Jefferson Paige Road in Shreveport, La. This non-profit organization works to promote the beauty, culture and preservation of the rose.

The American Rose Society is open April 1 through October 31, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

But the pruning party will only be on February 18.

Admission to the rose garden is normally $20 per family, or $5 per person.

In addition to hundreds of varieties of roses, water features, a playground, a picnic area, and sculptures are also located on the grounds.