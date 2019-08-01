A baby with her umbilical cord attached was left on a porch

A swaddled baby with her umbilical cord attached was found on a porch in Pennsylvania— and police are looking for her parents.

(CNN) – Swaddled in a blanket with her umbilical cord still attached, a baby was left on a porch in Pennsylvania. Police are trying to find the parents.

Terrell Phillips said he found the baby outside of a home on Tuesday afternoon in Upper Darby and called the police. Outside temperatures were in the mid-90s that day.

“I picked it up and as I picked it up the towel was unraveling and I saw the baby still had the umbilical cord on it,” Phillips told CNN affiliate WPVI.

“This adorable, hours old newborn was left abandoned, alone … we need help locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need,” Upper Darby Police tweeted. “Mom, if you’re reading this, call us.”

“You can give a child up the hospital, to the police station, to the fire house, to churches, to anybody just about.” The neighbors who found this little girl question why the mother didn’t use the safe haven laws if she was in trouble. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/ReX5VIoO5b — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) July 31, 2019

Police say the baby girl is doing well after undergoing evaluations at a local hospital. Authorities said they have received an influx of adoption requests for the baby, but said they are not involved in that process and asked callers to only reach out with information on how the family of the baby can be identified.

“The Newborn Protection Act (Safe Haven) states that a parent of a newborn may leave a child in the care of a hospital or a police officer at a police station without being criminally liable, as long as the child is no older than 28 days and is not harmed,” police said.