A 6-year-old was accidentally killed by a golf ball that her father hit

An undated photo of Aria Hill

OREM, Utah (AP) — A 6-year-old Utah girl has died after her father accidentally hit her with a golf ball.

Police say the ball struck the girl in the back of the head on Monday morning, while the father and daughter were golfing at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem.

The child was sitting in a parked golf cart on a path to the left of where her father was teeing off, according to Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge.

Lt. Colledge, says she was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition. She died from her injuries later that evening.

KSL-TV identified the child as Aria Hill. Aria’s uncle told KSL the young girl was her father’s “golfing buddy.”

“She loved doing it and had a good time with it all,” said David Smith. “That was one of their things that they would do together. It was something that was really important to them and something they did all the time.”

Colledge said police are investigating but are not planning to pursue charges because it appears to have been a tragic accident.