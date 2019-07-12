A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Ridgecrest one week after powerful temblor

Bottles of wine are strewn in the middle of an aisle as Victor Abdullatif, background center, mops inside of the Eastridge Market, his family’s store on July 6. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

(CNN) – A 4.9-magnitude earthquake was reported near Ridgecrest, California, on Friday morning — one week after a 7.1-magnitude temblor struck Southern California, the US Geological Survey said.

On July 4 the region was hit with a 6.4 earthquake, followed by a 7.1-magnitude quake the following day.

Last week’s major earthquake was centered 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, the USGS said. It unleashed 11 times the amount of energy of the previous day’s quake, also centered near Ridgecrest, said CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller.

Though area residents are used to earthquakes, the tremor last Friday night swayed buildings and cracked streets and foundations, sending terrified locals into the streets.

The shaking was felt as far away as Mexico and Las Vegas, according to the USGS.

Ridgecrest, a desert town, is home to 28,000 people.

The region at one point saw an average of one aftershock per minute since Friday’s quake, according to the US Geological Survey website.

More than 4,700 quakes have occurred since July 4, said USGS geophysicist John Bellini.