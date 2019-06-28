2 Texas children accidentally shot by cousin, 10

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two children are hospitalized after their 10-year-old cousin accidentally shot them in Texas. The cousin was trying to take away the gun they had discovered, according to Police and family members.

The shooting took place Thursday in a home in East Fort Worth, said Police. The Star-Telegram reports that a 5-year-old boy was shot in the chest and a 7-year-old girl received a gunshot wound to the arm.

The children had been searching for cell phones to play with, according to the grandmother, who was home at the time of the shooting. She immediately rushed them to the hospital.

The 7-year-old girl is recovering and her 5-year-old brother is undergoing a second surgery.

The gun was apparently found in a laundry basket, said the father of the 10-year-old girl, Jordan Olguin. His daughter was trying to pull the gun away from the 5-year-old boy when it went off. Pellets struck the boy in his chest and hit the hand of his 7-year-old sister who was nearby.

Police have not said whether any charges will be filed. They are investigating the shooting as an accident. Child Protective Services is also investigating.