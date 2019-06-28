2 dead after plane crashes into North Carolina home

Police tape is set up outside a home where a small plane had crashed into the home late Thursday evening in Hope Mills, N.C. on Friday, June 28, 2019. A single-engine plane crashed into the home, killing the pilot and someone inside the house, authorities said. Another person in the house was seriously hurt. (Melissa Sue Gerrits /The Fayetteville Observer via AP)

Dan Plas looks at a piece of debris from a small plane that crashed into a home in Hope Mills, N.C., late Thursday evening on Friday, June 28, 2019. A single-engine plane crashed into the home, killing the pilot and someone inside the house, authorities said. Another person in the house was seriously hurt. (Melissa Sue Gerrits /The Fayetteville Observer via AP)

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (AP) — Late Thursday, a single-engine plane crashed into a North Carolina home killing two people and injuring one, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The plane’s pilot and a person inside the home were killed when the Beechcraft Baron aricraft crashed into a home at around 11 p.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot and one occupant of the house died on the scene, while the injured person was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Their identities were not immediately released.

News helicopters snapped aerial images of the home surrounded by police tape and half the roof smashed in. Debris from the incident is scattered across the residential lot. The home is in the vicinity of U.S. Highway 301 just outside Hope Mills, North Carolina. Highway patrol said it is unclear if the aircraft was taking off or landing at the Fayetteville airport, which is less than 5 miles (8 kilometers) southwest of the crash site.

Neighbors said they heard the plane’s engine making sputtering noises late Thursday night as it passed overhead, followed soon after by an explosion. At the time of the incident, Jennifer Kelton’s family was having dinner.

“I never heard anything that loud,” Kelton said. “It really did buzz over the roof.”

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Troopers and Cumberland County deputies were awaiting federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration as of early Friday.