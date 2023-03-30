TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Multiple casualties were reported after two Fort Campbell Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters crashed at approximately 10 p.m. in Trigg County, Kentucky, near Highway 68, according to Nondice Thurman, Fort Campbell media relations officer.

Crewmembers were flying the aircraft — two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters — during a routine training mission when an “incident” occurred.

According to a tweet from the 101st Airborne Division, the accident resulted in several “casualties.”

In a press release from Fort Campbell, officials said, “The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted late Wednesday night that “fatalities are expected” in connection with the crash.

(WKRN) (WKRN) (WKRN) (WKRN)

Kentucky State Police were working with Fort Campbell officials, Kentucky Emergency Management, and local officials at the scene. They had a roadblock set up near the crash site.

According to police, the debris field is sizable. Troopers and other first responders have had to secure a large area for the search.

There is no word on exactly what led up to the crash. The incident is under investigation.

According to the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center, the HH-60 Black Hawk is a “utility tactical transport” helicopter used by the Army.

“It provides air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability and support operations,” the USAASC states.