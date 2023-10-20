(WDTN) — New Jersey-based distributor Aunt Kitty’s Foods Inc. is recalling about 15,728 pounds of Hanover Soup Classics Chicken Pot Pie soup over misbranding and undeclared soy, a known allergen, as reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the affected metal cans weigh 15 ounces and bear lot code “P864 4893 23241950” and a best by date of “BEST BY SEP 2026.” Both of the numbers are printed on the top of the affected cans.

(Courtesy of USDA)

The recalled items also show establishment number “P-864” inside the USDA mark of inspection. According to the recall, the affected items were shipped to stores in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

“The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that they conducted an inventory review and realized they used chicken with soy, which was not declared on the label,” the release said.

No adverse effects have been reported.

If you have any questions, you can contact Hanover Foods Corporate at (800) 888-4646. For medical or health concerns, contact your healthcare provider.