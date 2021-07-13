National Fry Day 2021: Where you can find the deals on french fries

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tuesday, July 13, is National French Fries Day. There are several restaurants offering deals to help you celebrate.

National Fry Day 2021:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.