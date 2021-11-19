SAN ANGELO, Texas – It is National Collection week for Operation Christmas Child and volunteers in the Concho Valley are actively collecting the donated shoebox gifts.

TLCA’s Civil Air Patrol delivered their gifts to the central drop off location at The Christian Church of San Angelo.

“We raised $1,812 for shipping and purchasing materials, that we’ve put in the boxes and were just happy to help out our community and anywhere else we can,” said Raymundo Lopez, the First Lt. at TLCA’s School Squadron.

This is their fourth year participating and they brought over 170 Christmas boxes that were loaded into shipping cartons. Their next destination, all around the world.

“Your a part of that mission even though you didn’t leave San Angelo. It’s a way of participating in a different perspective. Most of the time we think we have to be there to actually help somebody but you can do your part from a distance, said Ferd Koehn, Area Coordinator for Concho Valley’s Operation Christmas Child.

According to Koehn, the children who will receive these boxes, are often grateful for everyday essentials that we sometimes take for granted.

“Every place I’ve went, to those kids, a toothbrush or a bar of soap was a big deal,” added Koehn.

In addition to the essentials, getting a toy is pretty nice too.

“Some school supplies, some pencils, put in a sharpener, an eraser, notebook paper and Crayola’s,” said Koehn. “Put something like we call a ‘wow’ gift, when they open it up and they go ‘WOW!’ Like for a little girl, it could be a doll or for the older boys, maybe a soccer ball.”

The boxes will leave San Angelo on November 23rd, however, most gifts won’t be received until march of 2022.

“To them that’s Christmas. Christmas doesn’t have to be on December 25th, it can be any day of the year,” said Koehn.

There are drop off locations in Junction, Ozona, Big Lake, Ballinger and two in San Angelo. You can find the addresses below.

Junction: First Baptist Church – 202 S 8th Street Junction, TX 76849-5310

Ozona: First Baptist Church – 901 Avenue D Ozona, TX 76943-1608

Big Lake: Bethel Baptist – 906 E 12th Street Big Lake, TX 76932-3421

Ballinger: First Baptist Church – 400 N 8th Street Ballinger, TX 76821-4710

San Angelo: Christian Church of San Angelo – 4064 S Bryant Boulevard San Angelo, TX 76903-9437

San Angelo: CrossPointe Fellowship Church – 4210 Coliseum Drive San Angelo, TX 76903-1606

If you’d like to donate to Operation Christmas Child, you have until Monday, November 22nd to do so.