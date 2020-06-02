Napoli’s Italian Restaurant announces new location

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. law enforcement officials vowed “even greater law enforcement resources and support” in the nation's capital Tuesday night to respond to protests, as one local county pulled its officers out, saying they were used “for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations.”

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said she never requested help from neighboring jurisdictions to quell demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. She said D.C. officials flatly rejected a proposal floated by the Trump administration to take over the local police department and threatened legal action if they did.