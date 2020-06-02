Napoli’s Italian Restaurant announces new location

Napoli’s Italian Restaurant announced they officially “took over Zentner’s Daughter” on June 2, 2020 on their Facebook page.
The Italian restaurant was located at 421 S. Chadbourne Street.
Napoli’s originally announced a permanent closure on May 7, 2020 stating, “Unfortunately due to shut down for Covid-19 for about eight weeks we are forced to shut down or restaurant permanently. We thank all of people of San Angelo for supporting us, And we looking forward to see you at Lily’s Pizza.”
