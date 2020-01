SAN ANGELO, Texas – The National Alliance on Mental Health recently opened a chapter in San Angelo.

Now, they’re offering the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group Program.

This is a free and confidential 90 minute meeting that will be held once a month. Their first meeting will be January 21, 2020. It will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be held at 404 S. Irving Street.

Below is the NAMI Connection flyer with more information: