SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo NAACP has released its schedule for the grand opening ceremony of the long-awaited Buffalo Soldier Memorial.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 28. Parking lots and transportation from hotels will be available starting at 7:30 a.m.

The ceremony precedes a weekend of planned activities, including dining opportunities, visits to tourist hotspots throughout San Angelo, canoe rides, a film festival and other on- and off-site festivities.

The event will conclude on Sunday, July 30, with two tours of the memorial starting at 10:15 a.m.

The schedule for the Buffalo Soldier Memorial opening ceremony

The full schedule is available online at the San Angelo NAACP’s Buffalo Soldier Memorial website.