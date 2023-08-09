SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — The San Angelo Destination Marketing Organization will be revealing the identity of its chosen artist for an upcoming mural project at the San Angelo Visitor Center.

The DMO has invited the public to witness the unveiling alongside members of the press, art connoisseurs and local dignitaries during a press conference held at the Visitor Center, 418 W. Ave. B, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The muralist was selected from a pool of local artists who sent submissions to a designated selection committee. The artist was selected because their “submission stood out as the perfect embodiment of San Angelo’s vibrant spirit and rich cultural, and Western heritage,” according to Discover San Angelo.

The artist will start painting the mural on an interior wall in the Visitor Center beginning on Sept. 1. The DMO hopes that the muralist’s work will serve as a hotspot for tourism and local art appreciation that “speaks to the heart and soul of The Visual Arts Capital of Texas, San Angelo.”