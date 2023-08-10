Sharon Flippin stands next to a potential design for the mural. Photo courtesy of Discover San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — Art enthusiasts, dignitaries, members of the press and residents from across San Angelo gathered at the San Angelo Visitor Center at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 to learn who would be the creative force behind the center’s latest art installation.

The announcement came during a press conference held by the San Angelo Destination Marketing Organization after a selection committee chose an artist from a pool of submissions sent in from artists around the Concho Valley.

The chosen artist, Sharon Flippin, has now earned the opportunity to paint a mural on the interior wall of the Visitor Center for tourists and local art connoisseurs to admire. A preliminary design of the mural was also displayed during the identity reveal.

Flippin’s preliminary design for the mural features several elements of San Angelo’s culture.

“I love San Angelo,” Flippin said. “My background is in graphic design, so I just thought, ‘What better way to be able to use my talents and promote San Angelo at the same time?'”

Flippin will start work on the mural on Sept. 1. The DMO hopes that Flippin’s work will act as a hotspot for tourism and local art appreciation while also incorporating the “Visual Arts Capital of Texas'” local culture.