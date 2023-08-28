SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A grieving mother is speaking out after her 19-year-old son was abruptly taken from their family after being shot and killed.

The San Angelo Police Department reported that on August 7, 2023, 19-year-old Jacob Hernandez was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the 600 block of East 34th Street.

In an interview with CVHP, Hernadezes’s mother, Joanna Cedillo, was overcome with emotion as she described her son as a jokester, someone who was always there to brighten your day and how protective he had been of his little sisters. In his youth, he loved sweets, hot stuff, Scooby-Doo and his favorite color was red. Hernandez loved hanging out with his grandpa, doing yard work, playing baseball and swimming.

“We will never forget his beautiful smile and all the memories with him. We love you, Jacob,” said Cedillo, “Until we meet again, long live Jacob.”

Hernandez is survived by his mother, grandmother, two younger sisters and older brother.

“I just want to get justice for my son,” said Cedillo, “He didn’t deserve what happened to him. I just need that closure so I can be able to go on.”

Hernandez’s mom said that he was killed only a month after his 19th birthday and wanted to go back to school.

“This is the worst pain ever and I don’t wish this upon anybody,” said Cedillo, “I don’t get to talk to my son. There’s times where I am waiting for him to call me on messenger and I don’t get the call.”

In coping with her loss, Cedillo said that some of her son’s friends stay with her to make sure she is okay.

“Sometimes when they are talking, laughing, I feel like I hear my son laughing and it’s not. I try to go in there and he’s not in there,” said Cedillo.

Cedillo shared that she didn’t understand why her son was killed, showing CVHP a video of two individuals, including suspect Nicholas Martinez, that showed them brandishing weapons at the camera. The video was captioned, “Where ever you at hope you good soldier.”

On August 26, 18-year-old Martinez was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Hernandez. He is now held in the Tom Green County Detention Center, charged with murder and being held with a recommended bond of $500,000.

“They ruined my life. They took my son away from me. I had to bury my son and that’s the hardest thing ever,” said Cedillo. “Right now my heart is shattered.”

