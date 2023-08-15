AUSTIN / BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Belton will be co-hosting a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop this Wednesday.

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation, as well as the benefits of becoming certified. The Office of the Governor says that participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development, and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

The Belton workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Belton will join 42 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend in person or online. The event will be taking place at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Belton Economic Development, located at 412 E Central Avenue, Suite B. To join virtually, you can visit: bit.ly/TMO_Belton.

For more information on the event, you can visit: facebook.com/events/1010965409935630/ . Questions can be directed to: Paul Romer, City of Belton, Director of Communications, 254-933-5889, PRomer@beltontexas.gov.

You can learn more about TMO’s Music Friendly Texas Community program at gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities.