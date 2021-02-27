Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy buys chocolate cake, makes 8-year-old’s day

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy granted a wish for an 8-year-old girl from Salem, Ala. with a special birthday surprise.

Brittany Jordan took her 8-year-old daughter Kylie inside of Piggly Wiggly to pick out her birthday cake. Ms. Jordan saw Sherriff’s Deputy Donavan Elston and decided to talk to him. Elston asked Kylie what she wanted to be when she grew up.

“I said I wanted to be an artist and a cop like him,” Kylie said.

Ms. Jordan also said that Elston genuinely took the time out of his day to talk to her daughter and it made her feel good.

“It made me feel good, especially with all of the negativity that is being said about law enforcement. I like to think there is a lot of positives. When we walked in he was smiling at us and I was like, let’s talk to him,” Ms. Jordan said.

When they talked, Elston asked Kylie how her day was going and she told him it was her eighth birthday. After talking to the deputy, Kylie and her mother continued their search for a birthday cake. Kylie picked out a chocolate birthday cake covered in chocolate chips and a special candle to go on top. Elston saw the two ladies checking out and took his kindness a step further by purchasing the cake and the candle.

“I thought to myself, what way can I make a difference in this little girl’s life? So I purchased the cake and the candles for her,” Elston said.

Ms. Jordan said while they were walking out a moment like this deserved a picture so they could never forget it. To make Kylie’s birthday even better, Sheriff Greg Countryman invited Kylie to join them for a ride-along after he came across the photo.

Kylie will be celebrating her birthday this weekend with a party and she has invited Elston. He says he can’t wait for the party.

“I’m excited, I’m glad I’m on the on the VIP list, I don’t know what I’m going to wear yet but I’m very excited,” Elston said.

Kylie says she wants to become a police officer so she can help people. She and her mother both want to thank Elston for making their day so special.

“Thank you for helping our world,” Kylie said. Ms. Jordan also says “Thank you for making my little girl’s birthday great and for making her feel like she’s cared about.”

Elston has a special message for Kylie as well:

“Kylie, never give up on your dreams. Keep striving and you will be successful one day. Coming from me and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office family, I want to tell you happy birthday again,” Elston said.