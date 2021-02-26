Murder Investigation leads to arrests

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Thursday, February 25, 2021, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the Resort at Riverside Apartments on North Bryant Boulevard just before 1:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male who was later identified as 18-year-old Rey C. Robles. Justice of the Peace Susan Werner responded to the scene. An autopsy was ordered.

Pursuant to a lengthy investigation involving members of the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Division, Street Crimes Division, Anti-Crime Unit, Gang Unit, and Crime Scene Investigations Unit, probable cause was obtained to secure a warrant of arrest for the charge of Murder for 21-year-old Mauricio Portillo. Portillo was taken into custody late last night and booked into the Tom Green County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Two other involved parties to the investigation are also facing charges. 20-year-old Nathan Gonzalez was charged with Felony Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 or 2A and 21-year-old Sierra Camarillo was charged with Tampering/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.