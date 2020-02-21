Murder investigation leads to arrest of San Angelo man for multiple charges of possession of child pornography

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On February 21, 2020, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office released information about the arrest of 23-year-old Adrian Villarreal.

Villarreal was arrested by the Texas Rangers on Thursday, February 20, 2020 for Possession of Child Pornography. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers and TGSO executed an arrest warrant on Thursday, at a location within the 400 block of E. 37th Street in San Angelo.

“The arrest warrant was obtained as a result of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Sterling Mickey Riley,” the TGSO said in a statement.

Villarreal was charged with 12 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and was taken to the Tom Green County jail where his bond has been set at $240,000.

Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography is a 3rd Degree Felony.