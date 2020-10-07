Murder at Fort Concho event set for October 24

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Fort Concho’s annual “Murder at Fort Concho” – an event based on the board game Clue – will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 24 at Fort Concho. To better meet current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, tickets will be sold for specific time slots, with the first available start time at 7 p.m. and others occurring every 15 minutes until 9 p.m. The fort will not accept guests after 9 p.m.

Charge for the program is $10 for the general public and $8 for fort members. Guests can purchase tickets in the Visitor Center at Barracks 1, 630 South Oakes St., or by calling (325) 481-2646. The program will begin in the Visitor Center, with parking available across the street. Masks and social distancing will be required on the grounds and within any building. Since capacities for each time slot is limited, tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests will receive an orientation in Barracks 1 then will use the provided maps and directions to visit with fort staff and volunteers dressed in period clothing who will speak about their knowledge of the “murder” that has taken place at the fort. Guests will review the information and select the guilty suspect.

For more information, call Fort Concho at (325) 481-2646 or visit fortconcho.com.

Courtesy of City of San Angelo, Public Information Division

