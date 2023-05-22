SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The City of San Angelo has announced that the Municipal Pool will be opening for summer this Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The pool located at 18 E. Ave. A. will open on Saturday at noon and in honor of Memorial Day, the pool will remain open on Monday, May 29, from noon to 6 p.m.

The usual hours of operation will be Tuesday through Sunday from noon-6 p.m.

Reservations for private parties will be accepted online at cosatx.us/civicrec.

For pricing information, visit cosatx.us/pool.

Further questions may be directed to the Recreation Division at 325-657-4450.