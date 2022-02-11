SAN ANGELO, Texas – Four individuals were arrested in connection to vehicle burglaries that occurred on Friday, January 28th.

According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Joe Brandon Ortiz, 17; Tony Enrique Rios, 25; and Benita Blanca Iniguez, 17: and an unnamed male juvenile were arrested for Aggravated Robbery of multiple vehicles in the 8900 block of Ballard Road.

Joe Brandon Ortiz

Tony Enrique Rios

Benita Blanca Iniguez

Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in the 8900 block of Ballard Road in the early hours of Friday, January 28th. When Deputies arrived, witness said they saw several individuals burglarizing vehicles in the area. When the witnesses approached the suspects, the suspects fled on foot. While fleeing, one of the suspects pulled a firearm and fired several rounds towards the witnesses. The suspects escaped to a dark-colored SUV and fled the scene in the vehicle.

During their investigation, investigators learned that items that were stolen had been sold to a local business. Investigators used this information to identify the suspects. Investigators were able to develop probable cause and obtain warrants on four suspects. These individuals were located in San Angelo along with the suspect vehicle on February 2, 2022.

Ortiz, Rios and Iniguez are currently being held in the Tom Green County Jail.

Citizens with information pertaining to these crimes are encouraged to contact the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office at 325.655.8111.