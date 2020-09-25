Multiple Google services go down in parts of U.S.

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

Multiple Google products appeared to have been affected Thursday night with users largely located on East and West Coasts of the U.S. reporting problems, according to outage monitoring site Downdetector.

Users started reporting problems around 6 p.m. PST, according to the site.

Complaints from users of Google, Google Drive, Gmail, YouTube, Nest and other sites spiked at the same time.

The outages were largely resolved as of 7 p.m..

It’s not yet clear what caused the widespread issues.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.