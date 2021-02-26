Multi-Vehicle crash on Houston Harte Frontage Road

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Earlier this morning, San Angelo Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Houston Harte Frontage Road Westbound.

Here’s the official statement from the San Angelo Police Department:

A White Chevrolet pick-up pulling a trailer was westbound on the frontage road. Several vehicles were stopped on the Houston Harte Frontage Road at the yield sign. The driver of the White Chevrolet pick-up failed to control speed and struck the Nissan passenger car, which was then pushed into a Toyota passenger car, which was pushed into a Yellow Dodge pick-up, which struck White Ford Van.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the White Chevrolet pick-up was issued a citation for failure to control speed.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

