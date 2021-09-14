Multi-vehicle collision near Howard College shuts down traffic on US 67

Update: All lanes on the eastbound side of US Highway 67 N have been reopened after a three-vehicle collision caused police to shut down all traffic shortly before 11:00 this morning, Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Emergency responders from the San Angelo Fire Department on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on US 67 N

Police say the driver of an orange Dodge “failed to control speed” and collided with the last vehicle in a line of vehicles, a jeep, on the highway. The force of the first collision caused the Jeep to collide with the vehicle in front of it.

Black Jeep involved in a multi-vehicle collision on US 67 N

The driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital complaining of neck pain and back pain.

The driver of the Dodge was cited for failure to control speed.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A multi-vehicle collision has prompted police to stop all traffic on the eastbound side of US Highway 67 near Howard College. Reports indicate that the San Angelo Police Department has closed down Highway 67 near the Loop 306 exit.

Sources at the scene say it appears that up to four vehicles are involved in this crash. There are no reports yet of injuries to any drivers involved in the crash.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.