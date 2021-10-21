Multi-Agency Arrest Operation leads to the arrest of seven suspects, indictments to eight others already in custody

UPDATE: According to San Angelo Police Department, 13 of the 16 individuals with indictments, including the seven suspects held at the Tom Green County Jail, are now housed at the Rolling Plains Regional Detention Center in Haskell, Texas, 2 individuals are being held in prison holding facilities and one individual is not yet in custody.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the San Antonio Division Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA,) conducted a multi-year/agency investigation which led to sixteen Federal indictments and the arrest of seven suspects for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine <500g, according to a release on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

According to the release, multiple agencies conducted an arrest operation on 10/19/2021 which resulted in fifteen indictments being served and the arrest of seven suspects. This arrest operation also resulted in firearms, currency, and a large amount of methamphetamine being seized from these individuals. The seven suspects were held at the Tom Green County Jail until 10/20/21 at which time the appeared before a Federal Magistrate.

San Angelo Police Department would like to thank the Tom Green County Jail/Sheriff’s Office, the Concho County Sheriff’s Office, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, the McCulloch County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brady Police Department for their assistance with this operation.

It should be noted that this criminal organization was responsible for multiple pounds of methamphetamine being distributed across Eleven Counties throughout the Concho Valley.

The following individuals were arrested as the result of the arrest operation (names for each are below each photo).

Mathew Richard Martinez, 29, of San Angelo

Miguel Antonio Alfaro, 22, of San Angelo

Devin Wayne Dale, 33, of Junction, TX

Jonathan Rex Phillippi, 36, of Eden, TX

John David Gonzales, 29, of Brady, TX

Britney Leann Crowder, 35, of Brady, TX

Ashley Latreece Thackerson, 33, of Baird, TX

The following suspects, who were already in custody on unrelated charges, were served indictments for (Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine <500g) and transported to Tom Green County for their initial appearance before a Federal Magistrate.

Ariel Nicole Cunningham, 24, serving in the McCulloch County Jail

Jennifer Marie Huro, 40, serving in the McCulloch County Jail

Stevie Ray Duarte, 32, serving in the Havins Unit in Brownwood, TX (Photo Not Available)

Reynaldo Mendoza, 28, serving in the Wallace Unit Colorado City, TX (Photo Not Available)

Joshua Keith Friar, 35, serving in McCulloch County Jail

Ty Taylor Thomas, 24, serving in the McCulloch County Jail

Daniel Orosco, 37, serving in Tom Green County Jail

Austin Marcine Nichols, 25, serving in Runnels County Jail