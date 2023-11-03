WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The university that has called Wichita Falls home for over a century has been ranked at the top of a list of the most beautiful college campuses in the Lone Star State.

According to the website The Travel, Midwestern State University has been named the most beautiful university campus in Texas.

The list ranks the top 10 most beautiful university campuses in the state. It includes some of the largest public and private universities in Texas, such as the University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University, and Texas Christian University.

The Travel noted that MSU Texas has blossomed into a world-class university since it was founded as a junior college in 1922. It also stated the buildings on campus feature tiled roofs on top of arched facades and signature red brick exteriors.

According to The Travel, the campus sits on 255 acres and contains 70 buildings, along with several on-campus attractions like the Sunwatcher, The Gates of Hercules, and a replica of the Liberty Bell.

The complete list ranking the top 10 most beautiful Texas campuses, according to The Travel, can be found below: