Motorcyclist transported to hospital after two vehicle collision on South Chadbourne

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision on South Chadbourne Street, Monday afternoon.

According to officers on-the-scene, a white Cadillac SUV traveling eastbound on South Chadbourne Street was attempting to turn left into the Stripes parking lot.

While turning into the parking lot, a black Kawasaki motorcycle, traveling westbound on South Chadbourne Street, collided into the passenger side of the Cadillac.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing their helmet, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No citations were issued at this time.